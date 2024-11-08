2 injured in Randolph County house explosion

LYNN, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were injured in a Randolph County house explosion on Tuesday evening, the Lynn Fire Department said in a Thursday news release.

At 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters with the Lynn Fire Department, along with Randolph County emergency medical services, were dispatched to a house explosion with reported injuries in the 4000 block of West 950 Street.

While responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a working fire. All occupants of the house were evacuated safely prior to emergency services’ arrival. Due to the severity of the incident, assistance was requested from several neighboring fire departments, including Modoc Fire, Losantville Fire, Farmland Fire, Williamsburg Fire, Perry Township-Economy Fire, along with Lutheran Air Medical and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Two of the three occupants were taken to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the explosion. One victim was taken via ground transport to Reid Hospital, while the other was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. All occupants are expected to make a full recovery.

An investigation is being conducted by the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Lynn Fire Department and an insurance investigator. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but undetermined at this time. Investigators said a gas leak cannot be ruled out at this time.