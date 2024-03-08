Search
2 injured in shooting on far east side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Mutz Drive just before 3 p.m. That's located north of Cumberland Road and 10th Street.
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say two people were shot, one critical in a Friday morning shooting on the far east side.

Police told News 8 that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other is stable.

Information on what led to the shooting was not provided.

