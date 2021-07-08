Local

2 killed in crash involving motorcycle on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle on the east side Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of East New York Street and Wallace Avenue. A motorcycle traveling eastbound on East New York Street at a high rate of speed hit a vehicle going northbound on Wallace Avenue.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were transported to area hospitals.

The driver, a woman, died at the hospital.

Police say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The status of the passenger is unknown.

No other information was provided about what led to the crash.