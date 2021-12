Local

2 killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people are dead after a crash in Danville on Monday night.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Cartersburg Road just north of County Road 200 South.

The names of the victims are being held until families can be notified.

Police say the area will remain closed for several hours while the investigation is completed.

No other details about the crash were immediately available.