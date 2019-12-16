1  of  42
2 killed in Hancock County crash

Local

Photo of where a fatal Hancock County crash took place on Dec. 16, 2019.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead following a Monday morning crash in Hancock County, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 6:15 a.m., deputies were called to the area of County Road 200 West and County Road 200 South for a two-vehicle crash.

Witnesses told deputies that a 2006 Chevy HHR was traveling north on 200 West when the driver, 54-year-old Amy Cox, lost control of the vehicle and spun, causing it to move into the southbound lane where it was struck by a 2019 F-350.

Both Cox and her front-seat passenger, 24-year-old Isaac Cox, were killed in the crash.

The driver of the F-350, 21-year-old Dawson Andrews, who remained on scene and is cooperating with authorities, was not injured.

