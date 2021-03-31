2 killed in Lawrence house fire

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are dead following a fire Wednesday morning fire in Lawrence.

According to the Lawrence Fire Department, crews were called to a residence in the 5300 block of North East Hill Drive around 4 a.m.

Crews said that once they arrived on the scene, 75% of the house was already engulfed in flames.

After crews were able to get the fire under control and began searching the home, the two victims were located.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.