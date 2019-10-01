2 killed in near north side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after an overnight crash.

Police said the fatal crash happened around midnight after a driver of a pickup was headed eastbound on 38th Street and Keystone Avenue and t-boned a vehicle.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene. A third person was injured by a flying oxygen tank.

The man driving the pickup did run from the scene but was stopped approximately a block away.

He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said they are hoping surveillance video from the area will help them determine exactly what led up to the crash.