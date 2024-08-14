Search
2 killed in Newton County fiery crash

Illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Daja Stowe
KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A fiery crash in Newton County early Tuesday morning, involving a semi-truck and a car, resulted in the deaths of both drivers, according to police.

At 11:36 a.m., Newton County 911 received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 50 East and County Road 1550 South, located a half-mile north of South Newton School Road.

Investigators have determined that a 2028 Ford passenger vehicle, driven by a 73-year-old man from Goodland, was traveling west on CR 1550S when it failed to yield to a southbound semi-truck operated by a 21-year-old man from Hartford City.

The collision caused the semi-truck to veer off the road and overturn, leading to a fire that completely engulfed the semi-tractor, authorities say.

The 21-year-old semi-driver died at the scene. The 73-year-old driver of the Ford passenger was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers’ names are not being released at this time, police said.

The road was closed for eight hours for crash reconstruction and cleanup. Sand has been placed on the roadway due to the nature of the crash.

