2 killed in northwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after a Friday morning crash on the city’s northwest side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an IMPD officer, just before 1 a.m., was headed north on Lafayette Road in an unmarked police vehicle when he was passed by a red Mustang going more than 80 mph.

At that time, the officer turned on his lights in order to pull the Mustang over to conduct a traffic stop. The Mustang did appear to be complying with the officer in the area of 34th Street and Lafayette Road but it then unexpectedly sped off at a high rate of speed. A short police chase then ensued.

Police said that because of the high rate of speed and the increased risk of injury to the public, the officer on the scene ended the chase. But about a mile from where the chase was terminated, the officer came upon a crash scene. IMPD said the Mustang had slammed into a tree.

Crews, upon arriving at the scene of the crash, pronounced two people inside the Mustang dead. A third person, who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, is expected to survive.