2 killed in southwest side crash

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are dead after a crash on the southwest side.

According to IMPD dispatch, the fatal crash happened in the area of Kentucky Avenue and High School Road around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said an SUV headed northbound on Kentucky Avenue was traveling at “an extreme speed.” Witnesses told dispatch the vehicle going more than 100 mph, as the drive of the vehicle lost control and then rolled.

Both people in the vehicle were ejected from the car. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

No information has been released about those involved in the crash.

