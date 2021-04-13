Local

2 Kokomo police officers help pregnant woman deliver baby

Two Kokomo police officers assisted a pregnant woman in labor while waiting for medics to arrive on April 11, 2021. (Photo Provided Photo/ Kokomo Police Department/ Facebook).

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Two Kokomo police officers helped a pregnant woman in labor while waiting for medics to arrive on Sunday.

Officers Samantha Raber and Gabrielle Uhrin were in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street for another case when a boy got out of a nearby minivan and told them his mother was going to give birth in the vehicle.

The officers immediately went to the van and guided the mother in delivering the baby.

In a Facebook post, Kokomo Police Department said after the newborn was delivered, paramedics transported the mother and baby to a local hospital.

According to police, the mother and baby are doing well.