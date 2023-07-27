Search
All lanes of EB I-465 on Indy’s south side reopen after fatal dump truck crash

The right two lanes of EB I-465 reopened just after 6 a.m. Thursday following a fatal dump truck crash. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of eastbound I-465 on Indy’s south side are back open after a fatal dump truck crash.

Police blocked the right two lanes of the interstate between Bluff Road and South Meridian Street at around 5 a.m. Thursday. The interstate fully reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

A person was likely working on a vehicle on the side of the interstate “and that vehicle rolled over them,”
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine tells News 8.

Indiana Department of Transportation dispatch confirmed the vehicle was a dump truck.

The name of the person killed is being withheld until relatives have been notified.

State police are expected to share more information later in the day Thursday.

