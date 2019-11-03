2 men critically injured in fire on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men are in the hospital after an apartment fire on the city’s far east side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 9800 block of East 25th Street just before 9 p.m. Saturday on multiple reports of an apartment fire.

They arrived to find heavy fire coming from a one-story building that is split into four units. Firefighters found two men injured outside the building, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said at the scene.

Those two men were taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, Reith said.

Multiple people were still attempting to evacuate when crews worked to put out the fire, Reith said.

The cause of the fire on Saturday remained under investigation.