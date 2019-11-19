2 men found shot, killed in northeast side house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two men are dead are dead after a shooting on the northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said they responded to a residence in the 3500 block of North Priscilla Court for a report of a person shot just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 18.

After arriving on the scene, officers discovered two men unconscious in the home.

Officers said both had sustained a gunshot wound and were pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.