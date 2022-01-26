Local

2 men killed after RV catches on fire on northwest side

(Photo provided by Pike Township Fire Department)
by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were killed after a recreational vehicle caught on fire on the northwest side Monday night, the Pike Township Fire Department said Tuesday.

The department says it received a report of a RV fire in the 4600 block of Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. An employee at a nearby store said he could see flames coming from the RV, which was in the parking lot of a vacant building.

The bodies of the men were found as crews were putting out the fire.

No foul play is suspected, according to the department.

No additional information about the men’s identities or the circumstances of the fire was provided.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis Urban League holds first COVID-19 test distribution

Multicultural News /

Federal appeals court dismisses IU vaccine mandate lawsuit

Vaccine Central /

Hy-Vee to open first Indiana store in Zionsville

Inside INdiana Business /

City, health department target troubled north side apartment complex

Local /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.