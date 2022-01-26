Local

2 men killed after RV catches on fire on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men were killed after a recreational vehicle caught on fire on the northwest side Monday night, the Pike Township Fire Department said Tuesday.

The department says it received a report of a RV fire in the 4600 block of Lafayette Road around 11:15 p.m. An employee at a nearby store said he could see flames coming from the RV, which was in the parking lot of a vacant building.

The bodies of the men were found as crews were putting out the fire.

No foul play is suspected, according to the department.

No additional information about the men’s identities or the circumstances of the fire was provided.