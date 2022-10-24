Local

2 men die in shooting at apartment building near 38th and Meridian Streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men died in a shooting early Monday on the city’s near north side, Indianapolis police said.

Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets, about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

Officers arrived and found the injured men outside a vehicle in the parking lot behind the building, according to IMPD. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators tell News 8 they believe a confrontation might have led to the shooting.

IMPD Public Information Officer Genae Cook asked witnesses and anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

“There seems to be a lot of people out and about. This is when everybody is waking up,” Cook said. “We understand someone may have seen something or heard something. Some people are nervous about speaking up and telling officers what they saw.”

Deonya Webster lives at the Enclave at Merdian and tells News 8 the area is not always safe.

“I’ve been living in this area for about three years now and it’s just tragic for our community. We always have it going on. At this point, this building is very, very hot. It’s very unsafe. I feel like everybody that lives in here makes it unsafe and I feel like this is just terrible for our community. We always have young people getting shot,” Webster said.

Police have not shared any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death for the two men. Their names will be shared by the coroner’s office after their families have been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Steven Gray by email at Steven.Gray@indy.gov or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.