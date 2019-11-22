2 military families presented keys to donated, refurbished cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two local military families are giving thanks after they were presented with keys to newly refurbished cars and a trunkful of gifts.

The cars from Caliber Collision and Geico were restored by technicians who volunteered personal time.

It’s part of a national program to repair and donate cars to individuals in need of transportation.

One recipient is Cpl. Haley Johnson, who works full time as a maintenance supervisor for the Army. She and her husband have four kids, including three-year-old twins who were born prematurely and require round-the-clock care.

The other recipient is Sgt. Josh Dean who has served since 1996. He and his wife have six kids, two of whom are adopted.

“Means a lot, I don’t have reliable transportation lost my transportation about a year ago,” said Sgt. Josh Dean. “Been borrowing transportation from people to get to work so, its really going to help out a lot.”

Over the past seven years, Caliber Collision and its partners have donated nearly 350 vehicles to military service members, veterans and others in need of reliable transportation.