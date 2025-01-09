$2 Million winning Powerball with Power Play ticket sold in Gary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2X in Wednesday night’s drawing.

A $2 million winning ticket was purchased at Brady’s This Is It located at 5306 W. 25th Ave. in Gary.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wed., Jan. 8, are: 1-20-36-38-43 with the Powerball of 24 and a Power Play of 2X. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Sat., Jan. 11, is an estimated $263 million.