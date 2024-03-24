2 new Native American exhibits open at the Eiteljorg Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two new Native American exhibits opened Saturday at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in downtown Indianapolis.

The first is titled “Why We Serve” — and highlights Native Americans that served in the U.S. military. All retired and active-duty military will receive free admission to the exhibit. This exhibit runs through August 1.

The second exhibit is titled “Developing Stories” — and shares three Native photographers’ views on modern-day Native American communities. One photographer highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on tribal communities. This exhibit is open through July 7.