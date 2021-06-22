Local

2 Noblesville police officers hurt after crashing into each other while responding to call

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two on-duty Noblesville police officers were hospitalized after they crashed into each other while responding to a call early Monday morning.

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the intersection of 8th and Conner streets.

Patrolwoman Tiffany Bledsoe, 31, of Noblesville, and Patrolman Levi Adkins, 23, of Noblesville, were transported to the hospital after their police vehicles collided while they were responding to a call for assistance from another officer, police said.

Both officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, both police vehicles had their emergency lights activated at the time of the collision. The intersection of 8th and Conner streets was closed or restricted to traffic until about 4:30 a.m.