2 people dead in Fillmore house fire

by: Jay Adkins
FILLMORE, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, Putnam County Law Enforcement and medical services were dispatched to a house fire in the 6500 block of East County Road 500 North in Fillmore, Indiana. After arriving on scene, fire personnel observed heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

After extinguishing the fire, fire units located two people inside the home. Both individuals were checked and pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased individuals were identified as 42-year-old Joshua Poole and 38-year-old Kristen Allen.

WISH-TV reached out to the Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, and neither were able to provide pictures of the incident.

