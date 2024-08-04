Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

2 people, including pregnant teen, struck by lightning in Jennings County

(Provided Photo/Jennings County Sheriff's Office)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — Two people, including a teenager who is 9 months pregnant, were struck by lightning in southern Indiana on Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

On Friday, deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Country Squire Lakes on a report of two people who had been struck by lightning. Deputies arrived and found an 18-year-old male and a teenage female juvenile, who is 9 months pregnant. The two victims were outside of their residence when they were both struck by lightning inside of their tent.

Deputies provided medical aid until medical services arrived. Both victims were treated for their injuries, and are in serious but stable condition. According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office, the teen’s baby was unharmed.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Firearm stolen from Carmel police...
Crime Watch 8 /
BLQ+ Pride Summer Fest returns
Local News /
Woman killed by 2 dogs...
Crime Watch 8 /
Which former Colts went to...
Indianapolis Colts /
Heat and humidity stick around...
Weather Blog /
Opposition leader joins rally calling...
Political News /
Israel kills militants in the...
International News /
After emotional family reunions, the...
National News /