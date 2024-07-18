2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Indiana for Wednesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets purchased for Wednesday’s drawing should be checked carefully as two tickets are worth $50,000.

The two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were purchased at:

Virk Liquors #8 located at 501 State St. in La Porte

Phil’s One Stop #21 located at 3411 Lower Huntington Rd. in Fort Wayne

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, July 17, are: 24-27-32-47-66 with the Powerball of 26.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holders should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, July 20, is an estimated $91 million.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.