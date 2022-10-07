Local

2 separate crashes close WB I-70 in Hancock County

Dozens of vehicles sit on westbound I-70 in Hancock County, which was closed due to accident involving a semitruck on Oct. 7, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — Two sections of westbound I-70 in Hancock County are closed due to two separate accidents.

3 cars involved in crash near Greenfield exit

Shortly before 8 a.m., three cars were involved in an accident just east of the Greenfield exit at mile marker 104, according to a tweet from the Greenfield Police Department.

All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed between County Road North 400 East and State Road 9 until at least 9 a.m., the Indiana Department of Transporation says.

Overturned semi closes interstate near Mt. Comfort Road

All lanes of westbound I-70 are closed near Mt. Comfort due to an accident involving an overturned semitruck.

The accident happened sometime before 7 a.m. at mile marker 97.

Police have blocked all lanes of the interstate between County Road 400 West and Exit 96 for Mount Comfort. That’s about three miles east of Cumberland.

One person was transported to the hospital, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8. The sheriff’s office did not say if this person was the driver or a passenger and did not provide an update on their condition.

The interstate will be closed for several hours for cleanup and investigation. The sheriff’s office did not say when any of the lanes will reopen.

Traffic is backed up for several miles and drivers should avoid the area.

Drivers looking for a detour should be aware that U.S. 40 and State Road 9 are closed for the Riley Festival.

A suggested detour is northbound State Road 9 to County Road 300 North or County Road 200 North to Mt. Comfort Road. Drivers can then re-enter I-70 from Mt. Comfort Road.

Drivers can also take northbound State Road 9 to eastbound State Road 34, which connects to U.S. 36/Pendleton Pike, to head east to Indianapolis, according to WISH-TV’s newsgathering partner, WIBC.