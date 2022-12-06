Local

2 separate homicides under investigation in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Two homicide investigations took place Tuesday afternoon in Anderson, police said.

“The first incident occurred in the 2200 block of West 27th Street, and the second incident occurred in the 2900 block of West 11th Street,” Anderson Police Department Public Information Officer Caleb McKnight confirmed in a statement to News 8.

Both of the homicides took place on the city’s west side, but the incidents were “unrelated,” McKnight says.

2200 block of West 27th Street

Around 9:30 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 2200 block of West 27th Street on reports of a possible homicide.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead.

Police arrested a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to APD.

2900 block of West 11th Street

Around 10 a.m., police were sent to a home in the 2900 block of West 11th Street on reports of a domestic incident.

“Prior to police arrival, the male subject involved reported that he had killed his spouse,” according to McKnight.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman dead.

Police arrested the suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to APD.