2 serious crashes of cars, semis close Pendleton Pike, I-70 EB

On the Indianapolis far east side, Indiana State Police said they closed I-70 eastbound east of Post Road on Oct. 1, 2019, after a crash involving a car and two semitractor-trailers. (Photo Provided/INDOT Traffic Camera)

(WISH) — Police on Tuesday night closed two major roads after serious crashes in Marion County.

On the city’s far east side, Indiana State Police said they closed I-70 eastbound east of Post Road after a crash involving a car and two semitractor-trailers. Indiana Department of Transportation first acknowledged the crash on Twitter about 6:13 p.m.

By 7 p.m., at least one lane of the three lanes at the I-70 crash site had been reopened.

A short time after the I-70 crash, Lawrence police closed U.S. 36/Pendleton Pike after a serious-injury crash of a car and a semitractor-trailer west of Mitthoeffer Road. INDOT first acknowledged the crash in northeastern Marion County about 6:22 p.m.

U.S. 36/Pendleton Pike was expected to be closed until about 11 p.m.

Police did not immediately have additional details on the crash.