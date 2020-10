2 seriously injured in Hendricks County crash on I-70

Photo of I-70 crash scene in Hendricks County on Oct. 30. 2020. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people are in serious condition after a crash on I-70 in Hendricks County, according to the Indiana State Police.

The crash happened on I-70 near State Road 267 just before 10:30 a.m. Friday.

A medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Currently, all westbound lanes of I-70 are currently closed for cleanup.