2 shot on north side, both in serious condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in serious condition following a shooting on the city’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of North Michigan Road just after 1 a.m. for a call of two people shot.

After arriving on the scene, both victims were located. They were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

No victim or possible suspect information has been released.