2 teens critically injured after car goes into pond on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car with four teens inside ended up in 10 feet of water in a retention pond on the southeast side Saturday night, leaving two teens critically injured.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 7800 block of Ashtree Drive — that’s near Shelbyville and East Stop 11 roads — around 7 p.m. on a report of a vehicle into the water.

They arrived to find several officers with Indianapolis metropolitan police already at the scene. The officers had been in the neighborhood and heard the call, according to Battalion Chief Rita Reith.

Three officers went into the water. The first officer in the water pulled a girl out of the water and brought her to shore. Then the same officer returned to the car with a second officer and pulled out a boy. Those two teens were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, Reith said.

The other two teens got out of the vehicle on their own and were taken to area hospitals for treatment and are in good condition, Reith said. Those teens told police about the boy and girl who were still trapped in the car.

According to Reith, the car had hit a tree before ending up in the water, and IMPD is investigating why the car left the road.