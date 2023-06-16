2 teens hurt when golf cart veers off course

A view of the sign at Ravines Golf Course near West Lafayette, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Ravines Golf)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens were hurt after crashing a golf cart Thursday afternoon along a bridge at a golf course near West Lafayette, the Tippecanoe County sheriff said Friday afternoon.

The two teens were not identified in a news release from the sheriff’s office. One of the teens was hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Medics treated the other teen at the crash scene. It was not immediately known which of the two teens was driving the golf cart.

The sheriff’s office was called to a report of a golf cart crash about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Ravines Golf Course, 8525 Division Road. That’s in a rural area along the Wabash River, about 5 miles west of West Lafayette along South River Road and Division Road.

The sheriff’s office was told the golf cart was traveling at the end of a bridge at the golf course when the vehicle went down an embankment and came to rest at the bottom of a ravine.

The golf course is about an 80-minute drive northwest of Indianapolis.