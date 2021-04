Local

2 vacant houses burn side-by-side; 1 more catches fire blocks away

Fire at 29th Street and Barnes Avenue (WISH Photo/Nina Criscuolo).

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Firefighters are investigating the cause after three vacant houses burned on Thursday morning.

Two of the homes were side-by-side at 29th Street and Barnes Avenue. Crews were dispatched just before 5 a.m.

Neighbors on each side of the vacant homes were able to get out safely.

Firefighters previously responded to another fire a few blocks east near Annette Street around 12:30 a.m. No one was injured in this fire.