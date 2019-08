Photo of suspects wanted for thefts in Carmel. (Provided Photo/CPD)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Carmel are looking for two suspects in connection to recent thefts.

According to the Carmel Police Department, on Aug. 13 around 1 p.m., the two suspects stole two wallets from two separate people while the victims were distracted.

The thefts occurred at a business in the 10000 block of North Michigan Road in Carmel.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500.