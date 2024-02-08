Search
2 Whiteland schools on e-learning Thursday due to water outage; town under boil water advisory

Whiteland Community High School in Whiteland, Ind. Students at WCHS and Whiteland Elementary School will be on live synchronous e-learning on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, due to a water outage. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two schools in Whiteland will use Thursday, Feb. 8, as a live synchronous e-learning day because of a Whiteland Water outage.

The two schools on e-learning are Whiteland Community High School and Whiteland Elementary School, according to Rick Hightower, communications director for Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.

All other Clark-Pleasant schools will follow their regular schedules.

The town of Whiteland issued a boil water advisory Wednesday night. It will be in effect until further notice.

Town officials say crews are working to resolve the issue.

