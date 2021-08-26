Local

2-year-old boy critically injured in shooting believed to be self-inflicted

by: Gregg Montgomery and Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police said Thursday afternoon they believe the Wednesday night shooting of a 2-year-old boy was self-inflicted and accidental.

The 2-year-old boy on Wednesday night was stable in critical condition after a shooting in a neighborhood on the east side, IMPD told News 8. A spokesperson for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a email to News 8 on Thursday that IMPD does not typically update the initial condition of victims unless they die.

IMPD by Thursday afternoon had provided no information on the circumstances behind the shooting or whether any criminal activity had happened.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Cecil Avenue. That is a residential area near the intersection of North Franklin Road and East 38th Street.

The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

A police report redacted for the news media said the weapon was a Glock GLC 19, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol, and that one shot was fired.

