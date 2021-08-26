Local

2-year-old boy critically injured in shooting in east side neighborhood

A 2-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in an east side neighborhood on Aug. 25, 2021. (WISH Photo/Andy Garrison)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in a neighborhood on the east side Wednesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cecil Avenue. That is a neighborhood near the intersection of North Franklin Road and East 38th Street.

The boy was awake and breathing, according to IMPD. He was transported to Riley Hospital for Children.

No other information about the shooting were immediately available.

