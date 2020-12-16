2-year-old boy dead in Grant County after finding, firing gun

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WISH) — A 2-year-old boy died Tuesday after finding and firing a gun in a Fairmount home, the Grant County coroner said.

Fairmount police around 12:13 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1500 block of North Main Street on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a 2-year-old who was unresponsive. Police and medical personnel began resuscitation efforts and was taken to Marion General Hospital, Coroner Stephen Dorsey said.

The body was pronounced dead at 1:06 p.m., Dorsey said.

The coroner said “it was reported that the toddler located a handgun in the home and discharged it, striking him.”

Trending Headlines

The shooting on Tuesday evening remained under investigation. An autopsy was being scheduled, Dorsey said.