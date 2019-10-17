2-year-old child dies in Mooresville shooting

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A child is dead after a shooting in Mooresville.

The shooting of the two-year-old boy is believed to be accidental, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called out to the 7600 block of North Kitchen Road around 6:30 a.m.

Captain Brent Worth says the child’s mother was at home at the time of the shooting.

Deputies said the mother and child were at the residence housesitting for relatives. Investigators said the child was able to obtain the mother’s unsecured handgun, which accidentally discharged.

