2-year-old girl drowns at Plainfield aquatic center

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A 2-year-old girl drowned at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation & Aquatic Center in Plainfield on Friday.

Plainfield sent a statement sent to News 8: “The Town of Plainfield is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a 2-year-old girl following an incident at the Richard A. Carlucci Recreation & Aquatic Center. At approximately 7:15 p.m., emergency services were promptly dispatched to 651 Vestal Rd. in Plainfield. Upon their arrival, they found that lifeguards had already initiated lifesaving measures in a valiant effort to assist the child. The child was then transported to IU West by medics.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we are focusing on supporting the lifeguards who courageously performed lifesaving attempts and the medics who worked tirelessly to administer aid. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young girl as they navigate through this heartbreaking loss.”

The Richard A. Carlucci Recreation & Aquatic Center is a recreation center run by the Plainfield government. The center includes an indoor track, a fitness center, a banquet facility, basketball courts, and the aquatic center.