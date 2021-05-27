Local

2-year-old girl in critical condition after near-drowning at Greensburg lake

by: Jess Vermeulen
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old girl is in critical condition after a near drowning at a Greensburg lake, according to conservation officers.

Authorities were called to the 800 block of Lake Santee Drive Wednesday just before 9 p.m. on reports of a young girl missing from her home.

Clarksburg EMS arrived to the scene and found the girl unconscious in the water near the water’s edge.

The girl was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis in critical condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

