2-year-old killed, 6-month-old critically injured in Wabash house fire

WABASH, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office on Saturday are investigating a Wabash house fire that killed a 2-year-old child and critically injured a 6-month-old child.

At 12:10 p.m. Saturday, a 911 call reported a house fire in the 600 block of Columbus Street. A passerby noticed the fire and alerted family members, who were in a separate part of the residence.

Firefighters with the Wabash Fire Department were dispatched and arrived on the scene to find the house actively burning. Firefighters with the Noble Township Fire Department were also dispatched to assist.

Firefighters found two children inside the burning residence. A 6-month-old was found unconscious and not breathing. First responders immediately began life-saving measures, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). The child was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, and then flown by Lutheran Air to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, where they remain in stable condition.

Deliaha Goforth, 2, was found inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene. Notification was made to Deliaha’s family.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. Investigators believe the fire began on the first floor in an area occupied by Deliaha at the time. Preliminary information indicates the two children were in separate rooms and reportedly sleeping when the fire started.

An autopsy for Deliaha Goforth will be conducted at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne to determine the cause and manner of death.

Indiana State Police, in coordination with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Wabash County Coroner’s Office, will determine if a criminal element was involved in this incident.