2-year-old hit, killed by vehicle at mobile home park in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A 2-year-old child was struck and killed by a vehicle at a mobile home park in Greenwood on Monday, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said.

Burgess say the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. at Winterbrook Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of County Line Road and County Road 400 West.

Authorities did not provide any further information about the incident.

Burgess said the investigation was ongoing.