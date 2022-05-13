Local

20 crews respond to large fire at Milroy Pallet in Rush County

A fire was reported about 5 p.m. May 13, 2022, at Milroy Pallet in southern Rush County, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Posey Township Volunteer Fire Department)

MILROY, Ind. (WISH) — Twenty fire departments on Friday battled a blaze Friday at a pallet manufacturing business, the Rush County Emergency Management director told News 8 on Friday night.

Milroy Pallet is located in southern Rush County about 2 miles southwest of Milroy. It’s about an hour’s drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

The emergency management director, Chuck Kemker, says the fire was first reported about 5 p.m.

Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion during the first four hours of the fire, Kemker said. No other injuries have been reported.

About 9 p.m., he said the fire was not under control but close to it.

“They are going to be out here most of the night digging through the pallets to put out hot spots,” Kemker told News 8 by phone from the pallet business.

The state fire marshal, who was on the way to the scene, will join with local Anderson Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel to determine the cause of the fire, Kemker said. Deputy Chris Morgan, a spokesman for the Rush County Sheriff’s Office, said the Milroy department was the first to respond to the fire.

Social media posts said smoke from the fire could be seen before sunset from 20-35 miles away.

The pallet maker’s website says the business at 3018 W. County Road 1050 South began in 1996 and specializes in new custom pallets, crates, recycled pallets, and many other pallet services. The business also provides firewood from cutoffs, and sawdust for animal bedding.