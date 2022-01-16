Local

20 flights canceled at Indianapolis airport Sunday as winter storm hits East Coast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of 20 flights have been canceled in and out of Indianapolis International Airport on Sunday, according to FlightAware.

The cancelations come as a winter storm moves across the eastern part of the country. All 20 flights were arriving from or destined for the East Coast.

Another 25 flights were delayed as of 2:15 p.m.

More than 2,800 flights have been canceled in the U.S. on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest developments by visiting the airport’s website and its FlightAware page.