20-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis’ near-southeast side

Aaliyah Paff (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old woman last seen on Thursday is missing and may need medical aid, Indianapolis police say.

Aaliyah Paff was last seen in the 2500 block of Beechcrest Drive. That’s in a residential area northwest of the intersection of East Southern Avenue and South Sherman Drive on the city’s near-southeast side.

Paff was described as being 5-feet-7-inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was believed to be driving her 2016 white C300 Mercedes Benz bearing Indiana plate 212CSY.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Car of Aaliyah Paff. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

