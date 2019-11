INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday night marks exactly 20 years since the opening of Bankers Life Fieldhouse or Conseco Fieldhouse, as it was originally known.

On Daybreak Drew, Kyle, Randy and Scott their favorites memory at the 20-year-old venue, which includes Pacer games, concerts and Disney on Ice.

To recognize the occasion, the Pacers will be handing out commemorative posters as they take on the Washington Wizards Wednesday.

To watch the segment, click on the video.