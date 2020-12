200 in Indiana National Guard receive COVID-19 vaccinations

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Around 200 Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen got their COVID-19 vaccines at the Johnson County Armory on Wednesday.

They’ve been on the front lines during the pandemic working in long-term care facilities, COVID-19 testing sites, protective equipment distribution warehouses, and food banks.

Indiana and New York are the first two National Guard states to pilot a Defense Department program that allocates doses of the vaccine to soldiers and airmen.