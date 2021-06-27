Local

2,000-year-old bones found at Indiana construction site

(Provided Photo/DNR)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Unearthed bones discovered at a construction site in south central Indiana are believed to be thousands of years old.

That’s according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Construction workers found the human remains in May while digging at the site of a new Bartholomew County judicial building in Columbus. Archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis analyzed the bones, determining them to be between 2,000 and 3,000 years old.

The bones belong to an adult male, a preteen and an infant, according to the DNR.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Families frustrated by slow pace of condo collapse rescue

National /

Drought woes in dry US West raise July 4 fireworks fears

National /

Romney ‘totally confident’ Biden will sign infrastructure after attempted walk back

Politics /

Check the Storm Track 8 radar

Weather /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image