Local

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

A squirrel stands in grass and among daisy flowers in Royal Victoria Park on April 23, 2013 in Bath, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial.

Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that have squirrel-themed offerings sponsored by Hamilton County Tourism and participating partners.

In 1822, an abundance of squirrels invaded the area during their migration south, trampling crops and causing mass environmental destruction. While this was devastating to central Indiana at the time, the story has become a part of quirky folklore from Hamilton County’s past.

“In honor of the 200th anniversary of the Squirrel Stampede, communities in Hamilton County plan to host a variety of events,” said Sarah Buckner, Assistant Director of Community Engagement. “Learn the ‘official’ Squirrel Stomp dance at Nickel Plate Arts, paint squirrel pottery, play a round of Squirrel mini golf and more.”

“It’s always fun to explore oddball history, and Hamilton County’s squirrels are solidly in that category,” Hamilton County Historian David Heighway said.

This “celebration” also includes an arts initiative sponsored by Hamilton County Tourism. Event partners include the City of Fishers, City of Westfield, Nickel Plate Arts, Primeval Brewing in Noblesville, Nickel Plate Arts, and the Carmel Clay Historical Society.

Learn more about the Great Squirrel Stampede, community events and local businesses participating throughout the month of September at VisitHamiltonCounty.com/squirrel. Also, watch for squirrel-themed window signs at participating businesses with a QR code to tell you more about this countywide event.