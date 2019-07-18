2019 Black & Minority Health Fair set to kick off

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands of people will make their way to the Indiana Convention Center to talk about health in the community.

The core goal of the Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair is to increase minority awareness of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

The Indiana State Department of Health’s mission is to not only show people how to spot these diseases but also how to prevent them from happening.

WISH-TV has been a proud partner of the Black & Minority Health Fair for nearly 30 years.

Attendees have access to more than $2,000 in free health screenings and services. Last year, more than 16,000 attendees visited the health fair The sponsors of this event have tens of thousands of dollars put into this community initiative.

The health fair runs in conjunction with the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration but is independent of the festival.

Admission to the health fair is free.

Information for the health fair is as follows:

Indiana Convention Center, Halls J-K

Event Schedule: