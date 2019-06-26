Where to catch fireworks in central Indiana 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 04: Fireworks explode overhead at the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument on Independence Day July 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Americans celebrated the nation's 242nd year of independence today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here's a list of what's going on around central Indiana, sorted by county and city.

Boone County

LEBANON: See the Boone County fireworks display July 4 at 10 p.m. at Lebanon Middle School, 1800 N. Grant St. The Poor Jack Carnival runs July 1-6 at Lebanon Memorial Park, 130 E. Ulen Dr.

WHITESTOWN: Celebrate on July 3 at dusk at Eagle Church, 5801 S. Main St.

ZIONSVILLE: Watch on July 4 at dusk from Zionsville Lions Club Park, 115 S. Elm St. Parking is $5. Rain date: July 8.

Brown County

On July 4, fireworks start at dusk at the Brown County High School football field. Admission is free. Rain date: July 5.

Carroll County

BURLINGTON: Watch fireworks July 3 at 10 p.m. Burlington Community Park,

FLORA: The annual Flora First Christian Gospel Fest will be held at the Flora Community Park on July 4 from 6:30 p.m. until dark with fireworks to follow.

LAKE FREEMAN: See fireworks July 6 at dusk near Tall Timbers Marina.

Clinton County

FRANKFORT: Celebrate on July 4 at TPA Park (1 Adrian Marks Drive) where fireworks accompanied by live music start at dusk.

Delaware County

MUNCIE: Enjoy America's Hometown Band, 1200 W. Minnetrista Pkwy, starting at 8 p.m. July 4. Fireworks begin at dusk.

YORKTOWN: Head to Morrow's Meadow Park, 1901 S. Tiger Drive, on July 4 for a canoe race, cardboard-and-duct-tape boat race, pie baking contest, food and fireworks! Cardboard boat race starts at 1 p.m., food vendors arrive at 6 p.m., and fireworks begin at dusk.

Hamilton County

CARMEL: Carmelfest fireworks start at 9:45 p.m. on July 4, at Civic Square, rain or shine.

CICERO: Lights Over Morse Lake begins at approximately 10 p.m. July 4. The best viewing location is near the intersection of Main and Buckeye streets.

FISHERS: The Star Spangled Symphony at Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Rd, will be at 8 p.m. July 4. Tickets are available here.

NOBLESVILLE: Celebrate on July 4 at Forest Park in Noblesville with music, a beer garden and activities for the kids. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. from Forest Park Golf Course.

SHERIDAN: Festivities start at 9 a.m. on July 4 with vendors and a parade at Biddle Memorial Park, 608 E. 10th St. A pageant and other contests follow; then fireworks begin at dusk.

WESTFIELD: Join in as Westfield Rocks the 4th, with a free show at 10 p.m. on July 4 at Grand Park Sports Campus, 19000 Grand Park Boulevard.

Hancock County

GREENFIELD: You can catch the fireworks beginning at dusk July 4 at Greenfield Central Junior High School, 1440 N. Franklin St.

Hendricks County

AVON: The Hendricks County Rib Fest and Avon Balloon Glow starts at 4 p.m. June 29 at Kingsway Christian Church, 7981 E. County Road 100 N. Fireworks start at dusk .

BROWNSBURG: Spectators can enjoy a fireworks show at 10 p.m. July 4 from the designated viewing area on the grassy lot south of Odell Street West Middle School. For parking locations, click here.

DANVILLE: Head to Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way, on July 4. Festivities begin at 7 p.m.with music, games and food. Fireworks are expected to start at 9:30 p.m.

PITTSBORO: The fun starts at 7 p.m. with live music, games and food on July 4 at Scamahorn Park. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

PLAINFIELD: Enjoy the July 4th Extravaganza starting at 5 p.m. July 4 at Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St. Fireworks will start at 9:55 p.m.

Henry County

NEW CASTLE: Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. July 4 at Memorial Park, 2221 N. Memorial Drive.

Johnson County

BARGERSVILLE: Mallow Run Winery is hosting "Red White & Blueberry" fireworks at dusk on July 6. Admission is free, with family-friendly activities and complimentary wine tastings until 9 p.m.

EDINBURGH: Festivities begin at the Firecracker Festival at Edinburgh Park, 722 S. Eisenhower Drive, on July 4 at 5 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

FRANKLIN: The Franklin Firecracker Festival starts at 5:30 p.m. July 3 with a concert and other events. Fireworks will start at 10:10 p.m.

GREENWOOD: The Greenwood Freedom Festival on June 29 at Craig Park, 10 E. Smith Valley Rd, includes a concert, street fair, car show and parades. Fireworks start at 10:15 p.m.

Madison County

ALEXANDRIA: The town is having its first downtown Freedom Parade on July 3 at 6 p.m., then fireworks at Alexandria-Monroe Intermediate School.

ANDERSON Enjoy a concert, a parade and food trucks on July 3 before fireworks at 10 p.m. at Athletic Park, 410 E. 8th St. Head to the fireworks show at Hoosier Park Racing on July 4 at dusk.

ELWOOD: Celebrate with fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Callaway Park.

FRANKTON: Frankton's inaugural fireworks event is July 1 at 10 p.m. at the football field of Frankton High School, behind the middle school. Food vendors and activities will be available before the show.

Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS Head to the IPL Downtown Freedom Fest starting at 6:30 p.m. July 4 at the Indiana War Memorial grounds. Fireworks will launch from Regions Tower at 10 p.m. On July 6, catch fireworks at dusk at the Indianapolis Speedrome, 802 S. Kitley Ave. Admission is $15 for ages 13 and up, and $13 for senior citizens, first responders and those with military IDs. It's free for kids under 12.

LAWRENCE: A carnival starts at 1 p.m. on July 4 at Lawrence Community Park, 5207 N. Franklin Road. Expect live music and food vendors; then fireworks start at 10 p.m.

Monroe County

BLOOMINGTON The B-Town Boom fireworks display starts at 9:45 p.m. July 3 in the Trades District. The fireworks at Monroe Lake at the Four Winds Lakeside Inn and Marina have been postponed at the request of the Department of Natural Resources due to rising high water, according to the organizers. The show has been tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 1.

ELLETTSVILLE: Celebrate with fireworks on July 4 at dusk at Edgewood High School's football field (601 S. Edgewood Drive). Free but donations are accepted. Rain date: July 7.

Montgomery County

CRAWFORDSVILLE: Freedom Festival starts at 6 p.m. on July 4 at Milligan Park -- fireworks at 10 p.m.

WAYNETOWN: Freedom Festival starts at 7 a.m. June 29 with breakfast, swimming, a concert and other activities at Rev. Guy Tremaine Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

Morgan County

MARTINSVILLE: There's an all-day festival at Jimmy Nash Park on July 4 with live music, food and fireworks at dusk.

MOORESVILLE: Local food vendors and live entertainment will be set up at Pioneer Park, 1101 Indianapolis Road, on July 4 starting at 6 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

Rush County

RUSHVILLE: Head to the 33rd annual 4th of July car show at North Memorial Park on July 4. Then enjoy fireworks at Rushville Elementary School West starting at dusk.

Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE​​​​​​ Enjoy the Shelby County Fair on July 4, and stay for fireworks at dusk at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Rain date: July 5. Indiana Grand Racing & Casino: Star Spangled Gradeur starts at dusk July 3 with a 30-minute fireworks show.



Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE: Join the fun at the Stars and Stripes Celebration on July 4, with music and food starting at 7 p.m. then fireworks at 10 p.m. at Riehle Plaza.

Tipton County